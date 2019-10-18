South winds to bring return of 60-degree temps

Low pressure over the Plains, combined with retreating high pressure over the Great lakes created a corridor of strong south winds on Friday, stretching from Texas through Minnesota. Gusts to 50 mph were recorded across the Lincoln, Nebraska area, breaking tree limbs and causing sporadic power outages. The winds also brought a rapid warm-up to the region. Lincoln reached 79 degrees, while Norfolk checked in with a 77-degree high. Mobridge, South Dakota, under a blizzard warning last week, had a high of 71 degrees. Warming south winds gusting as high as 30 mph will sweep across Chicago on Saturday, helping to boost our temperatures to their highest level in over a week despite increasing cloudiness. Spotty showers are possible Saturday evening, otherwise, the weekend will be dry. Readings in the 60s are forecast to persist through Monday, before a period of colder weather arrives.
