Lunchbreak: Maple Hickory Crullers
Travelle at The Langham Pastry Chef Danielle Marelli
Travelle at The Langham, Chicago
330 N. Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.travellechicago.com
Event:
- Travelle at The Langham hosts an art-inspired dinner with art tour throughout the hotel on Wednesday, October 30 at 5:30 p.m.
- The hotel, which resides within the landmark, 52-story riverfront AMA Plaza, has a strong connection to art, with various works on display throughout the building.
- The event commences with guests arriving at the bar and enjoying a cocktail from Travelle’s art-inspired cocktail collection. This imaginative cocktail menu creatively transforms famous artwork into delicious and beautiful cocktails
- For the next portion of the evening, The Langham, Chicago Chef Concierge Philippe Gills leads an exclusive art tour throughout the hotel.
- During the tour, Philippe covers approximately 10 works of art. Some pieces that could be highlighted include Ju Ming’s “The Gentlemen,” Virginio Ferrari’s “Ombre della Sera,” Carolyn Ottmers’ “Silver Pinecone,” Yorko Alexopolous’ “Beguiled by Mystery,” Jaume Plensa’s “Anna,” as well as pieces from Peter Halley and Monique Prieto.
- After the tour concludes, guests enjoy a one-of-a-kind, three-course art-inspired dinner with paired cocktails. For the October 30 dinner, the first course – named Autumnal Bounty – offers corn, butternut squash, mole and tomatillo. Pacific Halibut is served for the second course and for dessert, guests enjoy Maple Hickory Crullers.
- Paired art-inspired cocktails will be served with each course.
Recipes:
Maple Cruller
Ingredients:
½ cup whole milk
½ cup water
One stick butter
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp maple extract
1 tsp orange zest
1.5 cups pastry flour
2 cups vegetable oil
5 whole large eggs
Method:
- Combine whole milk, water, butter, maple syrup, salt, vanilla & maple extracts and orange zest in a pot and bring to boil
- Remove from heat and add flour all at once stirring until combined and a paste forms
- Return to heat and cook for 2-3 minutes until a film has formed over the bottom of the pot-paste should be smooth
- Transfer to a mixing bowl and mix on low speed until slightly cooled, 3-5 minutes
- Add eggs gradually, scraping the bowl down when necessary
- Transfer finished choux paste to piping bag with large star tip
- Pipe rounds to desired size and freeze until firm (on to a sheet pan)
- Prepare pot with approximately 4 inches of oil and heat over medium heat until temp registers 375f/190c
- Fry 2-3 crullers at a time for approximately 7 minutes until golden brown, turning halfway
- Remove from oil and allow to drain on a wire rack
- Toss in maple sugar and evenly coat
Hickory Praline
Ingredients:
6.5 cups hickory nuts (or pecans or walnuts)
3 cups sugar
Method:
- Toast hickory nuts at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes
- Make dry caramel with sugar – making a dry caramel is slowly caramelized the sugar in a pot without water. You add sugar little by little and let it caramelize before adding more. Once you have a caramel you pour it out onto a silpat or sheet pan and let it harden.
- Cast caramel on silpat or silicone baking mat and let cool
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth – Once hard, add the caramel and toasted nuts to a food processor and let it process until a paste has formed.
Hickory Cremeux
Ingredients:
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
Pinch of salt
10 egg yolks
4 tbsp maple syrup
1/3 cup brown sugar
1.5 tsp gelatin
1.5 cups hickory praline (above)
Method:
- Bloom gelatin (Blooming gelatin simply means adding water to the gelatin to let it hydrate.)
- Combine heavy cream, whole milk, salt, maple syrup and brown sugar and bring to simmer
- Temper egg yolks and return to stove and cook to 82c/180f (To temper egg yolks means to slowly introduce heat to the egg yolks and then adding them back to the pot to continue cooking. With the warm cream you’ll pour a little bit into the egg yolks to slowly heat the yolks up without shocking and cooking the yolks)
- Add gelatin and hickory praline
- Hand blend cremeux
- Let set overnight before using
MAPLE HICKORY OAT CLUSTERS
Ingredients:
3 cups rolled oats
3.5 cups hickory nuts
½ cup wheat bran
2 tbsp olive oil
Pinch salt
¼ tsp cinnamon
1 egg white
½ cup maple syrup
Method:
- Toast hickory nuts at 300f for 20 minutes
- Let cool and chop into coarse pieces
- Combine all ingredients except egg whites
- In separate bowl, gently whisk egg whites until light and foamy
- Stir into granola mixture and evenly coat
- Spread in single layer onto sheet pan and bake
- Bake: 300f; 45 minutes
- Halfway through baking, use large spatula to turn over sections of the granola carefully
- Once done baking, break clusters into desired sizes
MAPLE “SYRUP”
Ingredients:
1.5 cups whole milk
1.5 cups heavy cream
8 egg yolks
5 tsp maple syrup
Pinch salt
1 tsp maple extract
Zest of one orange
Method:
- Combine whole milk, heavy cream, maple syrup, salt, maple extract and orange zest in a pot and bring to simmer
- Temper egg yolks and return to pot to cook to 82c/180f (To temper egg yolks means to slowly introduce heat to the egg yolks and then adding them back to the pot to continue cooking. With the warm cream you’ll pour a little bit into the egg yolks to slowly heat the yolks up without shocking and cooking the yolks)
- Hand blender and cool quickly
OAT MILK
Ingredients:
4 cups toasted oats
10 cups milk
Method:
- Toast oats at 350f for 15 minutes. Let cool completely
- Once cooled, combine oats and cold whole milk
- Blend until smooth
- Strain mixture and let milk sit 4-6 hours to allow sediment to fall
TOASTED OAT ICE CREAM
Ingredients:
1 cup maple syrup
8 cups oat milk (recipe above)
1.5 cups sugar
1 cup glucose powder
1 cup milk powder
8 egg yolks
2 cups heavy cream
1 tsp ice cream stabilizer
1 tsp salt
Method:
- Combine milk powder with cold oat milk and cold cream, whisk until combined
- Add all remaining ingredients and cook, whisking, to 85c/185f
- Let mixture mature minimum 8 hours
- Process mixture in blender before spinning in ice cream maker/machine
- Spin to desired consistency
*OPTIONAL* PLATING ASSEMBLY
- Place maple “syrup” in squeeze bottle and pipe a small puddle on desired plate
- Place sugar dusted cruller on top of syrup until it slightly shows
- Place the hickory cremeux in a piping bag and fill center of cruller
- Crumble a little of the oat clusters on top of cremeux as well as alongside the cruller
- Place quenelle of toasted oat ice cream on top of the cruller
- Zest fresh orange zest over ice cream and cruller
- Garnish with seasonal edible pansies/nasturtiums