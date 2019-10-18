Lightfoot proposes raising Lyft and Uber rates downtown

CHICAGO–Get ready to pay more for using Lyft or Uber downtown.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes hiking the tax on ride-hailing companies to help raise revenue and ease traffic congestion in the Loop, West Loop and Near North Side.

Her plan would raise the tax rate on people who ride alone in the downtown area between 6am and 10pm.

Rates would drop for people who share rides in city neighborhoods.

The city expects to raise about 40 million dollars in tax revenue.

The money would be used to improve CTA bus service on the South and West sides.