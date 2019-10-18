PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Stories of Hope: Facing Breast’ cancer airs on WGN at 7PM tonight

Electronic sign changed to say ‘Kill cops’ on Lake Shore Drive, police say

Posted 10:45 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, October 18, 2019

CHICAGO — An electronic sign on Lake Shore Drive was changed to say “Kill cops,” Chicago police said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the electronic board near Soldier Field.

Police spokeswoman Sally Bown said “several inappropriate messages” were possibly displayed, but police were notified about the “Kill cops” message.

Officials said it was unknown how long the message had been up.

Streets and Sanitation crews were reportedly sent to the scene to turn off the sign.

Police said the sign was changed manually by a keyboard and not hacked electronically.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

WGN’s Skycam 9 flew over the scene around 7 a.m. as crews were fixing the board.

Crews work to fix electronic sign on Lake Shore Drive (Skycam 9)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.