× CPD looking for man after carjacking with 2-year-old, 5-year-old inside; kids found safe

CHICAGO – CPD officers are looking for an unknown male after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in a gas station parking lot with two kids inside of it.

Just before 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of West Montrose Avenue.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was at a gas station when the man climbed into the driver’s side of the vehicle. A 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were in the backseat at the time.

The two kids were later found uninjured in the 4300 block of North McVicker Avenue in Portage Park.

Police said the man fled southbound on Austin Avenue after the carjacking and has not been located.

The woman was also not injured.

Area North detectives are investigating.