Chicago teachers strike enters 2nd day; no school Friday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School teachers hit the picket line for the second day on Friday as their fight for a fair contract continues.

Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday as 25,000 Chicago Public School teachers and staff walked off the job for the Chicago Teachers Union strike. On Thursday, the group marched through the Loop after a rally outside of CPS headquarters.

This is the first time CPS teachers have gone on strike since 2012. Chicago is the nation’s third largest school district.

Chicago teachers are asking for more pay, smaller class sizes and more staffing. Another sticking point of the teachers union is affordable housing. The CTU wants access to low income housing for new teachers and its estimated 16,450 homeless students.