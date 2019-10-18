× Chicago group plans to light up King Drive again this holiday season

CHICAGO – A Chicago organization will make Martin Luther King Drive on the city’s South Side shine bright this holiday season.

My Block, My Hood, My City will light up as many as 250 homes and 500 street poles from 51st to 115th Streets, founder Jahmal Cole wrote on the organization’s website. Last year, My Block, My Hood, My City decorated six miles of King Drive – 51st to 103rd streets – with holiday lights, ribbons, bows, garland and ornaments.

All King Drive residents may sign up to receive holiday lights and a $25 electricity bill subsidy here. Anyone who wants to help with the project can sign up to volunteer at a lighting event or donate decorations on the organization’s Amazon wishlist. Volunteers will put up decorations Dec. 1, 7 and 14.

Dozens of homes have already signed up to receive their lights thanks to volunteers who signed them up last week, according to My Block, My Hood, My City’s Facebook page.

My Block, My Hood, My City is a nonprofit organization with a goal to provide underprivileged youth with opportunities beyond their neighborhoods by exposing them to new experiences.