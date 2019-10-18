Chef Jeff fixes Lakesha Rose’s pancake recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lakesha Rose is a great home cook and interior designer, yet she can't make pancakes. Chef Jeff has the fix for her.

From humble beginnings in South Central Los Angeles, to life as an imprisoned drug dealer, and then as an award-winning celebrity chef and best-selling author, Jeff is a role model for anyone who needs the encouragement to reinvent their life.

Ever since he discovered his passion and gift for cooking in the unlikeliest of places – prison – Jeff has completely turned his life around, and today serves as a popular and powerful voice for self-transformation.

To make Chef Jeff's pancake recipe, follow the steps below.

CHEF JEFF'S PANCAKE RECIPE

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 ¼ teaspoons fine sea salt

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

2 cups buttermilk

2 large eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon clarified butter (more as needed)

Steps

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. In a medium bowl, add buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, and butter, mix well. Make a well in the center of dry mixture. Pour the buttermilk into the well. Starting in the center, whisk everything together, moving towards the outside of the bowl, until all ingredients are incorporated. Be careful not to over mix. Let the mixture rest for 5 mins.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium–low and add butter to the skillet. Once the butter has melted, ladle 1/3 cup of batter into the skillet. Be careful not to crowd the cooking surface.

Flip the pancakes after bubbles rise to the surface and the bottoms are golden brown (about 2 to 4 minutes). Cook until the other sides are browned. Remove the pancakes from the pan and serve hot with butter and maple syrup.