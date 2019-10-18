PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Stories of Hope: Facing Breast’ cancer airs on WGN at 7PM tonight

Around Town goes on the lookout for Sasquatch

Gone Squatchin' celebrates all the great things you can find when you head outside - fresh air, green open space, prairies, woodlands, wildlife and maybe...Sasquatch!?

It's a one-of-a-kind family-oriented event where you can get outside for some fresh air and some exercise as you hunt for the mysterious ape-like creature in the 130 acre natural area. He lives. He eats. He haunts. Can you find him?

Gone Squatchin' 2019:
Saturday October 19 from 5:30-7PM
Hickory Knolls Discovery Center
3795 Campton Hills Rd.
St. Charles, IL 60175
stcnature.org

