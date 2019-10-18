Around Town goes on the lookout for Sasquatch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gone Squatchin' celebrates all the great things you can find when you head outside - fresh air, green open space, prairies, woodlands, wildlife and maybe...Sasquatch!?

It's a one-of-a-kind family-oriented event where you can get outside for some fresh air and some exercise as you hunt for the mysterious ape-like creature in the 130 acre natural area. He lives. He eats. He haunts. Can you find him?

Gone Squatchin' 2019:

Saturday October 19 from 5:30-7PM

Hickory Knolls Discovery Center

3795 Campton Hills Rd.

St. Charles, IL 60175

stcnature.org