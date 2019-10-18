PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Stories of Hope: Facing Breast’ cancer airs on WGN at 7PM tonight

Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine Rescue

Posted 11:45 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, October 18, 2019

Judy Anglada

Nikki Heath

http://www.sccrescue.org

Event:

Cocktails for Canines, our 5th annual fundraising gala on November 2, 2019 at Itasca Country Club (400 E. Orchard St., Itasca).  We are now sold out but would like people to purchase our Dream Get-Away Raffle tickets that are a part of the event.  The cost is $100 per ticket and we are only selling 200 tickets so odds to win are great.  Winner chooses between 3 trips, Iceland, Costa Rica and Rome/Tuscany.

If people want to buy raffle tickets, they can go to our SCCR website http://www.sccrescue.org or to the ticket purchase page, http://sccr2019.gesture.com

