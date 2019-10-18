4 seriously injured after high-speed crash involving suspected thief

Posted 6:01 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, October 18, 2019

AURORA, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a serious crash involving a suspected thief sent four people to the hospital in Aurora.

Police said just after 10:20 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a theft in progress at a Walmart in the 2900 block of Kirk Road.

As Aurora police responded to the store, an officer spotted a vehicle — matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle — traveling at a high speed.

The suspect’s vehicle then slammed into a car with three people inside at Aurora Avenue and Sullivan Road.

Two people were airlifted in extremely critical condition to a Chicago area hospital. Another person is in serious condition at an Aurora area hospital.

The suspect was transported to an Aurora area hospital where he was later airlifted to a Chicago area hospital.

A crash investigation has the intersection of Sullivan Road and Aurora Avenue blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

