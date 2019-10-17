The Chicago Red Stars preview their NWSL playoff game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There will be some postseason competition this weekend in the Windy City this weekend, and it's becoming a yearly tradition.

For a fifth-consecutive season, the Chicago Red Stars have qualified for the four-team playoff for the NWSL title, and will play Portland at 2:30 PM at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday.

They'll be looking to win their first playoff game in league history and punch their ticket to the league championship on October 27th in Cary, North Carolina.

To get us ready for the game, team members Danielle Colaprico and Savannah McCaskill joined Josh Frydman on Sports Feed to talk about the upcoming playoff game. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.