Schools tackle trauma to help students graduate

CHICAGO — Helping young people deal with trauma and getting them on track to graduate. Ombudsman Educational Services now has four locations for Chicago public school students.

For many, it’s their last chance at a high school diploma.

“We have to address the challenges and traumas they’ve experienced before they can truly be successful,” Sue Fila, vice president of center operations for Ombudsman Educational Services, said.

Since the first Chicago locations opened six years ago, more than 1,000 students have earned their high school diplomas through Ombudsman. The CPS options schools offer one-on-one support, computer-based coursework, and flexible schedules.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, reporter Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Ted Parra take us inside the West Englewood campus.

For more information please visit chicago.ombudsman.com.