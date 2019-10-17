× Police: Man shot in vehicle on North Side; in critical condition

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday afternoon on the North Side, police said.

Just before 4:15 p.m., a man, 53, was in a vehicle in the 3700 block of North Ashland Avenue when a white SUV reportedly approached the victim and fired shots.

The man was shot once in the neck and was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area North Detectives are investigating.