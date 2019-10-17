× Police looking for missing 77-year-old man last seen on South Side

CHICAGO – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a missing 77-year-old man last seen on the South Side.

Louis “Slim” Driver was last seen Thursday in the vicinity of 8200 S. Carpenter Street.

Police said Driver experiences forgetfulness and takes various medications.

He is 6’4”, 202 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Driver was last seen wearing a navy blue/white tweed style hat, as pictured in the above, with a beige shirt and gray or brown dress slacks. He was also wearing glasses and one of his left hand fingers is bent downward.

Driver also goes by the nickname “shotgun” in addition to “slim,” police said.

If you see him, please contact Chicago police at 312-747-8210.