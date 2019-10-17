Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago native Phil "CM PUNK" Brooks has a role in new haunted house film "Girl on the Third Floor", perfect for Halloween! The film is premeiring and showing for the first time in here in Chicago on 10/18 at 11pm at the Chicago Film Festival. He will be there to walk the red carpet and do a Q&A after the film as well. The rest of the cast will also be there. Tickets are available on the Chicago Film Festival website. The film will be available nation wide on October 25th.

https://www.chicagofilmfestival.com/film/girl-on-the-third-floor/