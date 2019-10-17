New Cubs network reaches deal with AT&T’s U-verse, DirecTV

Posted 9:05 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, October 17, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 08: Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs hits a game winning home run against the Miami Marlins during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field on May 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won 3-2. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The company behind the new Cubs network has reached an agreement with AT&T.

As of Thursday, Sinclair Broadcast Group and AT&T have agreed on a multi-year agreement across DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse for future carriage of Marquee Sports Network in 2020, according to a press release.

It was not immediately clear whether AT&T’s TV platforms would make the network available as part of their basic service or require purchase of an add-on tier, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs are in the middle of a manger search after deciding not to renew the contract of Joe Maddon.

Cubs President Theo Epstein said “real change is needed” in his final press conference of the season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.