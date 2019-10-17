× New Cubs network reaches deal with AT&T’s U-verse, DirecTV

CHICAGO — The company behind the new Cubs network has reached an agreement with AT&T.

As of Thursday, Sinclair Broadcast Group and AT&T have agreed on a multi-year agreement across DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse for future carriage of Marquee Sports Network in 2020, according to a press release.

It was not immediately clear whether AT&T’s TV platforms would make the network available as part of their basic service or require purchase of an add-on tier, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs are in the middle of a manger search after deciding not to renew the contract of Joe Maddon.

Cubs President Theo Epstein said “real change is needed” in his final press conference of the season.