Midday Fix: Live music from Breezy Rodio
Breezy Rodio
New CD release with Delmark Records. The new album, called “If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It” is out on Friday, October 18th.
Events:
October 17th – House Of Blues at 5:00 p.m. (solo set) – 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago http://www.houseofblues.com/chicago
October 19th – Front Room at 10:00 p.m. – 844 W. Randolph St., Chicago https://www.thefrontroomchicago.com/
November 1st – City Hall at 10:00 p.m. – 838 W. Kinzie St., Chicago http://www.thecityhall.com