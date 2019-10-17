Midday Fix: Live music from Breezy Rodio

Posted 11:33 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, October 17, 2019

Breezy Rodio

New CD release with Delmark Records.  The new album, called “If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It” is out on Friday, October 18th.

http://www.breezyrodio.com

Events:

October 17th – House Of Blues at 5:00 p.m. (solo set) – 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago  http://www.houseofblues.com/chicago

October 19th – Front Room at 10:00 p.m. – 844 W. Randolph St., Chicago  https://www.thefrontroomchicago.com/

November 1st – City Hall at 10:00 p.m. – 838 W. Kinzie St., Chicago  http://www.thecityhall.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.