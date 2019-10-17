Matt Suhey keeps watch over Walter Payton’s legacy

Posted 12:35 AM, October 17, 2019, by

Listen to this episode of Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast in the player above.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Walter Payton trusted Matt Suhey. He knew the Bears playbook. He knew the business world. Most importantly, he knew how much family mattered to Walter.

When Walter passed, Matt became the executor of his will. To this day, he helps manage Walter’s estate and his image and likeness, clearing the way for the Payton family’s peace of mind

Jarrett Payton calls Matt a father-figure. Hear why and how the Bears Super Bowl backfield formed their timeless friendship on Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.