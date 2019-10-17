Matt Suhey keeps watch over Walter Payton’s legacy

Listen to this episode of Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast in the player above.

Walter Payton trusted Matt Suhey. He knew the Bears playbook. He knew the business world. Most importantly, he knew how much family mattered to Walter.

When Walter passed, Matt became the executor of his will. To this day, he helps manage Walter’s estate and his image and likeness, clearing the way for the Payton family’s peace of mind

Jarrett Payton calls Matt a father-figure. Hear why and how the Bears Super Bowl backfield formed their timeless friendship on Savoring Sweetness: The Walter Payton Podcast.