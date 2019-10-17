Lunchbreak: Panzanella with Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Onions and Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef de Cuisine Perry Hendrix of avec

avec

615 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL, 60661

http://www.avecrestaurant.com

*New cookbook co-authored with Executive Chef Paul Kahan - Cooking For Good Times

Recipe:

Panzanella with Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Onions and Cheese

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

Ingredients

1 large red onion, peeled

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

6 cranks black pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1⁄2 cup golden raisins

1 recipe Apple Cider Vinaigrette (see below)

2 cups torn and toasted bread

2 cups thinly sliced brussels sprouts

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 cranks black pepper

1 cup thinly sliced or chunked crumbly cheese, such as aged Gouda

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons finely minced shallot

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1⁄2 teaspoon honey

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

Whisk all ingredients in a bowl.

MAKE THE GRILLED ONION:

Cut the onion into ¼-inch slices. In a medium bowl, toss the slices with the oil, salt, and pepper.

Preheat a grill to medium heat or heat a large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion slices and cook until deeply charred on one side, about 4 minutes. Remove the onions from the heat.

In a medium bowl, mix the onions with the balsamic vinegar. Cover with plastic wrap and let the onion slices sit until they’re room temperature, about 15 minutes. Remove the onions from the bowl, discarding any extra liquid, and coarsely chop them. Set aside until ready to serve or store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

SOFTEN THE RAISINS AND BREAD:

In a large bowl, combine the raisins and about half of the vinaigrette. Let the raisins soften for 15 minutes. Add the bread bits, brussels sprouts, salt, and pepper and give everything a good toss. Let the mixture sit for a minute or two so the bread softens.

PUT IT TOGETHER AND SERVE:

Add the onions plus the cheese to the bread and give the salad another good toss. Taste and, if desired, add the remaining vinaigrette and toss again or serve the dressing on the side.