CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson found ‘slumped over’ in car, sources say

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was found slumped over in a car early Thursday morning, sources said.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man slumped over in a vehicle near 34th and Aberdeen streets at a stop sign. Officers responded to the scene and the police department confirmed they found Johnson in the car.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the superintendent pulled over in his vehicle and parked near his home after felling lightheaded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was on his way home from a dinner.

Officers said they did not find any signs of impairment, and Johnson drove himself home.

A police department spokesperson said doctors changed the superintendent’s medication earlier this week. On Wednesday, Johnson related that he felt exhausted, Guglielmi said. On Thursday, he went to the doctor again to be evaluated related to issues concerning his blood pressure.

The spokesperson described the situation as a “health incident” but said the superintendent asked Internal Affairs to investigate.

“Whether you are a Police Officer or a Superintendent, all Officers ought to be held to the highest standard,” the superintendent said according to a police statement.

The superintendent has suffered a series of health problems in recent years. In June, he was hospitalized after a blood clot was found following a physical examination. About two years ago, he received a kidney transplant.