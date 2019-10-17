Clinical Psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook gives parenting tips about how to preserve their children’s mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Bethany Cook is a clinical psychologist specializing in neuropsychological assessment and clinical work with children and families. She has been in a same-sex relationship for twelve years and has two young children with her life partner. She spent the first twelve months of her life in foster care before being adopted into a middle-class Midwestern family who raised her in the Mormon church. At the age of 28, she was excommunicated from the church for marrying a woman. Her diverse background and experiences have informed much of her new book, For What It’s Worth: A Perspective on How to Thrive and Survive Parenting Ages 0-2, which was written for all parents regardless of race, gender, age, or sexuality.

For more information, visit www.parentingadvice.net