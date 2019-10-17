× City Alderman supporting teachers during strike

(CHICAGO) It is day one of a teacher strike in Chicago.

The strike started right after midnight Thursday.

This comes after the Chicago Teachers Union rejected the city’s last offer, which includes 16% base-pay raises over five years.

The union has a list of demands involving staffing, class sizes, and prep time.

They also want the new contract to include nurses, social workers, and librarians in every school.

A crowd of striking teachers and supporters chanted outside Logandale Middle School as honking cars passed them by.

They were joined by 33rd Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

“I’m here as a Chicagoan that recognizes the important work you do in our schools every single day,” said Ramirez-Rosa as he addressed the crowd. “This is one city, and this is one fight because we are fighting to make sure our schools have a nurse, librarian, and social worker, and we are fighting to make sure that the people that take care of our kids and our kids have an affordable place to call home.”

Contract talks are ongoing at Malcolm X College.