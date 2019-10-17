× Chicago Public School teachers on strike for first time since 2012

CHICAGO — Teachers in Chicago have gone on strike for the first time since 2012.

Chicago Public School teachers will hit the picket line at 6:30 a.m. Thursday after rejecting the district’s contract proposal Wednesday evening.

Thursday classes and activities were preemptively canceled ahead of the anticipated strike to give families more time to figure out their childcare options.

Chicago teachers are asking for more pay, smaller class sizes and more staffing. Another sticking point of the teachers union is affordable housing. The CTU wants access to low income housing for new teachers and its estimated 16,450 homeless students.

The strike is Chicago’s first major walkout by teachers since 2012. The strike will impact about 300,000 students.

During the 2012 strike, the district kept some schools open for half days during a seven-day walkout. This time, all CPS school buildings will be open during the normal school day. Students who need a safe place to go are encouraged to attend their regular school, but will be welcomed at any CPS school that is age appropriate. More on CPS’s contingency plan can be found here.

Parents are encouraged to register their child online for the duration of the potential strike. While not mandatory, it helps ensure the district has enough staff and meals to serve each child. All CPS schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students.