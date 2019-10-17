× Chicago Police Board to decide fate of Officer Robert Rialmo today

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Board is expected to announce Thursday whether a police officer will face discipline for shooting two people to death.

On Dec. 26, 2015, Robert Rialmo fatally shot Bettie Jones, 55, and Quintonio LeGrier, 19, during a domestic disturbance call.

At the time, Rialmo said LeGrier swung a baseball bat at him and he fired in self-defense. Jones was a neighbor who was standing behind LeGrier, and was hit accidentally.

Rialmo was charged with unlawful and unnecessary use of a weapon, and bringing discredit upon the police department.

A jury awarded more than $1 million to LeGrier’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, but a judge reversed it, noting jurors also found Rialmo feared for his life. The City Council agreed to pay the Jones family $16 million.

The board meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.