A pair of White Sox players are nominated for MLBPA awards

CHICAGO – In a perfect world, these two players will be in the midst of a playoff run next October.

That’s the hope for Lucas Giolito and Eloy Jimenez as the White Sox approach the 2020 season with the hope of competing for a postseason spot for the first time since their rebuild began in 2017.

But for now, the pitcher and outfielder will have to settle with some award nominations from their peers or their performances in 2019.

The 2019 Players Choice Awards Comeback Player Finalists Announced…https://t.co/zNhza9rd7A pic.twitter.com/M2GsGcBdgn — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 14, 2019

Giolito was nominated for a pair of MLBPA Player’s Choice Awards this offseason, starting first with American League Comeback Player of the Year. He’s in that category with Hunter Pence of the Rangers and Jorge Soler of the Royals after his incredible turnaround during the 2019 season.

A year after going 10-13 with a 6.13 ERA, Giolito flipped the script completely, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA while earning his first career All-Star nomination.

That also made him a finalist for the AL’s Outstanding Pitcher of the Year from the MLBPA along with Astros starters Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. Their exploits mean that Giolito’s chances of winning the award are slim, but the pitcher’s having some fun with just being nominated.

Yea I got this in the bag… 😆 But seriously this is a huge honor and I’m humbled to be in this conversation. Now back to work for next season 💯 https://t.co/q7pcDV7iHx — Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) October 16, 2019

“Yea I got this in the bag…,” joked Giolito on Twitter. “But seriously this is a huge honor and I’m humbled to be in this conversation. Now back to work for next season”

🔔 ANOTHER AWARD ALERT 🔔@Lamantha21 has been named an American League Finalist for Outstanding Rookie in the 2019 Players Choice Awards! pic.twitter.com/ed9NFCuRAD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 15, 2019

Jimenez is up for the American League’s Outstanding Rookie after his strong first season on the South Side in which he had a slash line of .267/.315/.513 with 31 homers and 79 RBI. He’s a finalist along with the Twins’ Luis Arraez and the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez.

The winners for each category will be announced starting the week of October 21st.