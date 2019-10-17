× 7-foot tall Walter Payton bobblehead hangs out on Skydeck

CHICAGO — A giant seven-foot tall Walter Payton bobblehead greeted visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck Thursday.

Fans were able to take pictures with “Sweetness” as they stepped onto the clear platform thousands of feet up in the sky.

It is one of 13 that will be appearing around the city throughout the centennial season.

The Walter Payton bobblehead will also make stops at the United Center, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.

The first 20,000 attendees at Sunday’s Bears game will receive a much smaller Walter Payton bobblehead.

Here’s the rest of the bobblehead schedule: