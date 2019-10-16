Woman once known as ‘Baby Mary Grace’ determined no other child will be thrown away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was 24 years ago today that a newborn baby girl was tossed in a Hoffman Estates Dumpster.

No one knows exactly how many hours she had been buried there under heavy debris before construction worker "Rocky" Hyatt heard a whimper coming from the dumpster as he threw in the last load of trash.

When the double-knotted plastic bag was pulled out, a baby girl was found inside.

Later, the hospital nurses that named the abandoned baby "Mary Grace." And by that evening, all of Chicago would know her name.

Her story topped nearly every newscast in town for weeks after. But as with so many news stories, you never found out what happened in the end.

For nearly two decades, Cary Grove's Morgan Hill never knew she was 'Baby Mary Grace." The discovery turned her world upside-down and instilled a determination to make sure no other child would be tossed away.

"If my story saves just one life... it's worth telling," Hill said.

Erin Ivory has her story.