× What is the easiest way to convert between the Fahrenheit and centigrade temperature scales?

Dear Tom,

What is the easiest way to convert between the Fahrenheit and centigrade temperature scales?

Teddy S., Chicago

Dear Teddy,

Two temperature scales are in common use the meteorology: Fahrenheit and centigrade. The Fahrenheit scale is popular in the United States and Great Britain, but the centigrade scale is used elsewhere.

The boiling point of water occurs at 212 degrees F and the freezing point at 32 degrees F. and in the centigrade scale those same temperatures are 100 degrees and 0 degrees.

Conversion between the Fahrenheit and centigrade scales is governed by the the following algebraic formula: F=(9/5)C + 32. To convert a Fahrenheit temperature to centigrade, subtract 32 degrees from the Fahrenheit reading and divide the result by 1.8. To convert centigrade to Fahrenheit, multiply the centigrade reading by 1.8 then add 32