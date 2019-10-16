Wednesday’s high winds move on; quieter/sunnier Thursday leads into a cool night; 60°+ highs return Friday through Monday; windy autumn storm tugs cooler air back into Chicago next week; Gulf Coast residents on the look-out for a developing tropical system
