Bears QB Mitch Trubisky met the media for the first time since injuring his left shoulder against the Vikings September 29th. Trubisky says he plans to practice this week and feels close to 100%.

Trubisky said it’ll be up to him to show the coaches and training staff in practice this week that he’s ready to play.

Trubisky anticipates having to wear a harness of some kind if he does play Sunday.