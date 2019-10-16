Searching for meteorites in Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Falling stars have captured our imagination since the beginning of time; however, they’re not stars at all, but rather meteors.

As part of the Adler Planetarium’s Aquarius Project, a group of Chicago kids are trying to be the first team to retrieve a meteorite underwater and solve some of the mysteries of the universe. Larry Potash has the Backstory of these scientists turned storytellers.

