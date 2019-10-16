Searching for meteorites in Lake Michigan

Posted 1:43 PM, October 16, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Falling stars have captured our imagination since the beginning of time; however, they’re not stars at all, but rather meteors.

As part of the Adler Planetarium’s Aquarius Project, a group of Chicago kids are trying to be the first team to retrieve a meteorite underwater and solve some of the mysteries of the universe. Larry Potash has the Backstory of these scientists turned storytellers.

Backstory airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. and Sundays at 11 p.m. on WGN-TV. Check out the Backstory podcast at Google Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.