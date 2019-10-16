Residents pack high school gym for rescheduled hearing on proposed addiction treatment center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSELLE, Ill. — Controversy over a proposed drug rehab center continued in the northwest suburbs Wednesday.

Residents packed a Roselle high school gymnasium for the first of several public hearings on a proposal to bring an addiction treatment center to the village.

Wednesday’s plan commission hearing was previously delayed in order to get a venue large enough to hold the massive crowd of people wanting to weigh in on this controversial plan.

The Haymarket Center wants to turn the Holiday Inn in the village into a drug and treatment center with more than 200 beds.

However, most opponents agree that DuPage County needs drug and treatment facility, but they said their village is too small to support one. They said they’re concerned about the zoning changes, tax revenues and whether the small village can handle emergency services for the center.

Haymarket said they have the experience to get this done right.

Officials said they haven’t seen enough data from them to see an informed decision.

Those in attendance for Wednesday’s meeting heard from witnesses including Dominic Ranieri, an Itasca resident who received outpatient treatment at the Haymarket facility in a Chicago

“I’m a living example,” he said. “Haymarket made a tremendous impact on my life.”

The plan commission is expected to make a recommendation after all the hearings conclude. The village board will have the final say.