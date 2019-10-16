‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ musical coming to Broadway

The beloved movie “Mrs. Doubtfire” is heading to Broadway. A musical is based on the Robin Williams classic will debut in Seattle before heading to New York next year.

According to Rolling Stone, the plot of the new musical will be based on the original movie.

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical will premiere at the Stephen Sondheim this November and run through the end of the year.

In March, the show will offer previews at the show, with opening night scheduled for April 5.

Tickets for the New York shows go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.