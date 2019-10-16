WATCH LIVE: Chicago City Council meets as teachers strike looms

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ musical coming to Broadway

Posted 9:10 AM, October 16, 2019, by

The beloved movie “Mrs. Doubtfire” is heading to Broadway.  A musical is based on the Robin Williams classic will debut in Seattle before heading to New York next year.

According to Rolling Stone, the plot of the new musical will be based on the original movie.

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical will premiere at the Stephen Sondheim this November and run through the end of the year.

In March, the show will offer previews at the show, with opening night scheduled for April 5.

Tickets for the New York shows go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.