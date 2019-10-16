× Miles Davis trumpet on display in Chicago ahead of auction

CHICAGO — Jazz great Miles Davis’s very own trumpet is up for auction and you can see it up close and personal. Christies Auction House will be selling the trumpet later this month in New York, but it will be on display in Chicago this week.

It is one of three custom made instruments designed by and played by Miles Davis.

One of the trumpets is with Davis’s family. Another one is buried with the musician.

The trumpet is estimated to sell close to $100,000. It’s in pristine condition. His name stenciled in gold on the inside of the trumpet.

You can see it starting Wednesday in the lobby of the Hancock Building on Michigan Avenue.