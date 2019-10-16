Midday Fix: Mini Sunflower Butter Chocolate Cups and Other Allergy Friendly Halloween Ideas

Kendra Peterson - Founder of Drizzle Kitchen and Food Allergy Culinary Expert
Recipe:
Mini Sunflower Butter Chocolate Cups
Free from top-8 allergens, sesame, potato, corn, mustard, sulfites
Makes 24 Mini Cups
- 2 cups allergy free chocolate chips
- 1 T. flavorless oil such as sunflower or safflower
- ¾ c. unsweetened sunflower seed butter
- 1 t. pure vanilla extract
- Pinch sea salt
DIRECTIONS
- Melt chocolate and flavorless oil either in a double boiler or in the microwave at 20 second intervals, stirring in between.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the sunflower seed butter, pure vanilla extract and pinch of sea salt.
- Add a small spoonful of chocolate to the well of silicone mini muffin cups, if you feel ambitious use a chocolate brush to brush up to the top. This will create a little barrier keeping the filling tucked inside. Pop in the freezer for 30 minutes to set.
- Remove from the freezer and evenly divide the sunflower seed mixture into the mini muffin cups. Add back to the freezer for 30 minutes.
- Top with remaining chocolate and pop back into the freezer for another 30 minutes to set. Pop out and store at room temperature or in the refrigerator until ready to devour!
Other Tips:
Some ways to be inclusive to all trick-or-treaters this year…
- Participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project® - put a teal pumpkin outside as a sign that your house will offer treats that are suitable for any trick-or-treaters who have any food allergies or intolerances. You can turn your pumpkin teal with a little paint (makes for a super fun project with the kids), or purchase a reusable official teal pumpkin from Michaels for less than $15.
- Hand out non-food treats - stickers, glow sticks, finger lights, bubbles, pencils, etc.. You can purchase bulk packs of non-food treats on Amazon, Target or Dollar Store. Be sure to avoid things like Play Doh or other items that are not edible but still contain allergies (Play Doh contains wheat).
- Hand out allergy-friendly candies – The Spokin app has a list of all the top 8+ allergen-free candy brands for Halloween
- Make your own treats– Make a batch of allergy-friendly treats like Kendra’s “dessert” granola or dark chocolate dipped banana chips with chia seeds, and package nicely with a teal ribbon.