Lunchbreak: Chicago Beef Rolls

Executive Chef Eric Ezerski

Craft’d Restaurant

16031 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield IL 60586

http://www.Thecraftdlife.com

Events:

Oct 17th, 6:00 p.m. Revolution Brewing preview party-Deep wood series

Oct 19th Warpath (live band) 9:00 p.m.

Oct 26th, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. kids Halloween party, build your own caramel apple, photo booth

Dec 7th, pictures with The Grinch

Recipe:

Chicago Beef Roll:

4 cups chopped Italian beef, no juice

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup giardiniera

1 Tablespoon dried oregano

10-12 egg roll wrappers

1 egg, whipped

2 cups canola/vegetable oil

Giardiniera Ranch recipe:

2 cups ranch dressing

¼ cup giardiniera

Can pre-make ranch. Blend your favorite Giardiniera with your favorite ranch dressing. Keep cold. Chop 4 cups of Italian beef without juice. Mix well with mozzarella cheese, chopped Giardiniera, and dried oregano. Place ½ cup of beef mix in center of egg roll wrapper. Lightly brush one corner with whipped egg. Fold side corners to center and roll toward the side with whipped egg. If storing for later, dust with cornstarch to prevent sticking. Heat oil in saute pan to around 300 degrees. Gently place beef rolls in pan and brown on both sides. Cut in half and serve with Giardiniera ranch.