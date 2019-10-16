Last day of negotiations before potential CPS teacher strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Wednesday is the last day for Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union to reach a deal in contract negotiations.

If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, the union will strike starting midnight Thursday.

CTU said the strike will likely happen because there's just not enough time to get their issues addressed, and relay the final result to the rest of the union.

The union's 800 member delegation is planning to vote on whatever deal is on the table after work Wednesday.

That vote will be relayed to CTU's 25,000 members.

CTU president Jesse Sharkey said the two sides are still far apart on a few things.

The union, now rejecting a five-year deal—saying school conditions rapidly change and they don’t want to be clocked into a contract with no ability to negotiate.

CTU's bargaining team talked specific sticking points after wrapping Tuesday's bargaining session.

“Our students deserve better. They should not be in a classroom with more than 24 students. No more than 28—the max. Starting out with 32 students in a classroom, that is not negotiable,” said Robyn Blake Boose of CTU's Bargaining Team.

Social worker Emily Penn said, “our students suffer from trauma and so many things they need help coping with. Although the mayor has signaled she wants more social works, she still refuses to give it to us in writing.”

“We are running out of time. There are a lot of core issues that still have to be addressed and it is my hope over the course of today and tomorrow morning, we’ll get there,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Contract negotiations will resume Wednesday morning.

Prior to that, the mayor and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson will hold a joint news conference to discuss where things stand at 8 a.m. But that won’t be the primary focus for Lightfoot, as she also has a city council meeting to preside over at 10 a.m.