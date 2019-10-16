District 227 votes to close Rich East High School

Posted 8:50 PM, October 16, 2019, by

PARK FOREST, Ill. — Despite public protest and outcry, Rich Township High School District 227 has voted to close Rich East High School in Park Forest.

The board voted 4 to 3 Tuesday night to close the oldest of the district’s three high schools.

The board will now move forward with their plan to consolidate students at Rich Central in Olympia fields and Rich South in Richton Park  and spend more than 100 million dollars to repair, renovate and expand the two schools.

A timeline for the closure and consolidation has not been announced.

The board plans to look into the possibility of transitioning Rich East into a Regional Vocational Center.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.