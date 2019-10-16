× District 227 votes to close Rich East High School

PARK FOREST, Ill. — Despite public protest and outcry, Rich Township High School District 227 has voted to close Rich East High School in Park Forest.

The board voted 4 to 3 Tuesday night to close the oldest of the district’s three high schools.

The board will now move forward with their plan to consolidate students at Rich Central in Olympia fields and Rich South in Richton Park and spend more than 100 million dollars to repair, renovate and expand the two schools.

A timeline for the closure and consolidation has not been announced.

The board plans to look into the possibility of transitioning Rich East into a Regional Vocational Center.

