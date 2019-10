PARADISE VALLEY, Az. — Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein is being sued by a couple in Arizona who claim his dog soiled the floors in the house he rented.

Epstein was renting the house in Paradise Valley during Spring Training four years ago.

The homeowners said the odor is still there, even after extensive cleaning.

Epstein reportedly moved out of the house because of a scorpion infestation. A spokesman for Epstein said the lawsuit is baseless.