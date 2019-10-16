Around Town watches as chefs compete against each other in the Urbanspace Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Badal, Sruthi Swaminathan and Melody Adeniyi were the three finalists competing in the Urbanspace Challenge, a tasting competition to find Chicago's next great culinary entrepreneur for Chicago's new Urbanspace Food Hall.

Urbanspace, the New York City based food hall company will award a Chicago area, up-and-coming chef entrepreneur a booth to operate his or her eatery, rent free for three months at its soon-to-open new food hall at 15 W. Washington. Urbanspace will also provide the winner support with menu and brand development, media exposure and online marketing as well as the option to continue on at the food hall.

Urbanspace Chicago:

15 W. Washington St.

Chicago, IL 60602

urbanspacenyc.com/chicago