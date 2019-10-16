× 2nd teen dies following River Oaks Mall shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A second teenager has died days after a shooting at River Oaks Mall.

The shooting happened the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were wounded in the shooting. The woman, later identified as Christin Ross, passed away Saturday evening.

The 17-year-old boy was identified as Tyrell Wade by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Authorities said the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence, and said there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Chris Ross, the father of Christin, spoke to WGN Tuesday.

“It’s like surreal,” he said. “You see everything on the news all the time, and you feel sorry for the family… then it hits home.”

If you have any information about this shooting, call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.