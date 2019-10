× Woman shot while sitting in parked vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood Monday night.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East 71st Street around 8 p.m., when someone opened fire.

She was struck in the arm and thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.