× Un-redacted search warrants reveal Tobolski target of raids

MCCOOK, Ill. — WGN Investigates has obtained an un-redacted copy of a federal search warrant targeting southwest suburban McCook and its mayor.

Village officials had previously released a heavily redacted copy of the warrant and a receipt for a list of items removed from the office of Mayor Jeff Tobolski, who is also a Cook County commissioner.

Agents seized documents related to a pub that once operated inside the municipal-owned McCook Athletic and Exposition Center, known as the Max. They also removed hard drives and servers belonging to Tobolski, as well as documents related to the town’s police chief and another police officer.

The unredacted warrant provides a glimpse of what agents are targeting.

A list of things to be seized includes items “related to Latino Night at the Max, Chicago Cubs spring training trips provided by an unnamed law firm and air conditioning and heating service at Tobolski’s private residence.”

Federal agents raided McCook Village Hall in late September. That same day they swept through Village Hall in neighboring Lyons.

Officials in that town have declined to turn over a copy of the search warrant or disclose what items agents removed.

At this point, no one has been charged with a crime.

Receipt for Property by WGN Web Desk on Scribd

Search and Seizure Warrant by WGN Web Desk on Scribd