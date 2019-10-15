× Mitchell Trubisky throws again, but his status for the Bears this week is still unknown

LAKE FOREST – With a full bye week to rest his injured shoulder, the hope was that the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback would be able to make his return to the lineup for this weeks’ game with the Saints.

Matt Nagy did have some good news on that front, but it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll be taking the snaps at Soldier Field at 3:25 PM on Sunday afternoon.

Trubisky was on the field throwing at Halas Hall on Monday – the first time he has done so since the hit in the first quarter against the Vikings that reportedly separated his left shoulder on September 29th. It’s a positive sign that Trubisky could be on the field instead of Chase Daniel against New Orleans at the end of the week.

But if you were looking for a definitive answer on the quarterback, you weren’t going to get it on Monday. Nagy wasn’t willing to give a definitive answer about his status during the first news conference after the bye week.

“His situation, again for us, seeing exactly where he’s at with pain; all of us collaborating exactly to see where he is so that we can make a decision as to which way we want to go for this week if he’s ready or he’s not ready,” said Nagy of Trubisky’s status.

It does figure to be a good sign, however, that Trubisky is starting to throw after the bye week. It would certainly be a major boost to the Bears’ offense, even if it’s been a disappointing year so far for the third-year quarterback.

Before being injured on the first drive of the Vikings game in Week 4, Trubisky threw for just 588 yards and three touchdowns compared to two interceptions with a quarterback rating of 80. Because of that, the Bears offense remains near the bottom of most categories in the NFL and was bailed out by the defense in two of their three victories.

Still, Nagy’s system would run best with Trubisky over backup Chase Daniel, who wasn’t as sharp in a two-interception performance in a loss to the Raiders in London on October 6th. Getting the starter back would certainly help the Bears’ chances against the Saints, who coincidentally are thriving at 5-1 with their backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

If that happens this week, and it still appears that is a question, Nagy made it clear that there would be no restrictions on the quarterback.

“If he ends up playing, then he plays,” said Nagy when asked about Trubisky being able to take a hit should he play Sunday. “I was dealing with my son playing youth football this weekend, you know. If he’s hurt, and he’s going to get the OK to play; you can’t tell somebody to play a game and not get hit, you can’t do it. If you’re OK to play a game, then you’re OK to get hit. It’s not hard, you know. It’s pretty simple- for me, it is.”

Now the question is whether something will complicate his return this week.