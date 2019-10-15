× Midday Fix: How to make your own infused beverages

Catherine Price, Ravinia Brewing Director of Operations

https://www.raviniabrewing.com/

Event:

1st of a kind, inaugural Steep Ravine Infusion Festival – October 19, 2019 in the Ravinia Business District of Highland Park presented by Ravinia Brewing Co.

The Steep Ravine Infusion Fest concept offers every attendee the opportunity to create their own infusion be it a beer infused beverage or non-alcoholic infused drink. There will be two DIY infusion bars onsite one offers the option of choosing from beer infusion bar and the other offering non-alcoholic sparkling water and juices adding in ingredients such as mint, cilantro, chocolate, berries, vanilla wafers and so much more into a personal french press.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample pre-infused beverages: Koval infused cranberry gin and Bearcat infused bourbons.

Location – Roger Williams Avenue, between Pleasant and Burton Avenues from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (582 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park, IL)

*There is no ticket to get in, but a variety of infused beers & spirits, including the option to “make your own infusion” will be available for sale. Drink prices will vary from $6-12 for adult beverages and $2-5 for family friendly infusions.

http://www.cityhpil.com

Recipes:

Ravinia Brewing Co. Beer Infusion Recipe:

What you’ll need

– 4 slices Jalapeno Pepper

– 4-5 frozen Sweet Cherries (thawed)

– Your Favorite Beer

-French Press

De-stem the pepper and slice into rings. Add pepper and sweet cherries to French press. Pour desired beer over. Add lid to French press. Let sit for 15 minutes or longer depending on desired flavor. Press down before pouring. Drink & enjoy!

28 Mile Vodka Fall Infusion by Matt Russell

Orange + Rosemary + Mint infused vodka

NOTE: 28 Mile Vodka in particular lends itself quite well with this infusion due to its inherent subtle taste of vanilla and almonds, which pair perfectly with the ingredients in this infusion. *wink*

What you’ll need:

1 375mL bottle of 28 Mile Vodka

1 32oz/1qt size wide mouth jar (glass)

1 vegetable peeler

1 medium size funnel

1 large fine or mesh strainer

4-5 rosemary sprigs

2 cups loosely packed mint leaves

2 large oranges

1) Make sure that all of your equipment has been washed or rinsed clean.

2) Rinse rosemary and mint with water and wash oranges with a mild natural detergent (we don’t want any wax residue left behind)

3) Peel both oranges. The key here is to remove just the outer layer, leaving behind as much of the pith (the white part of the peel) as you can. The pith is bitter and will, of course, affect your infusion bitterly.

4) Throw the orange peels as well as your rinsed herbs into your 32oz jar. (If you don’t have one of these ingredients it’s no big deal. Replace with a similar ingredient or just leave it blank!)

5) Then pour in your 28 Mile Vodka (depending on the amount of ingredients you’ve used, you may not be able to get all 375 mL in there. No sweat, just pour in as much as you can, leaving room for the lid)

6) Fasten the lid tightly so there are no leaks and give the jar a good shake.

6) Here’s the hard part – place your infusion in a cool, dark area (like a cupboard). Leave for 3-4 days, shaking a few times daily if possible.

7) Infusions are a “to your taste” kind of recipe, so please feel free to taste your creation each day. Once it tastes good to you, then it’s finished. You can also eliminate certain ingredients if one is overpowering another or if you’d prefer more of one in particular.

8) Once the infusion is finished, using your funnel and mesh strainer, pour the liquid back into the empty vodka bottle, straining out all of the ingredients. If your strainer isn’t picking up every little bit, you can repeat this process using a coffee filter.

9) Voilà! You’re done and ready to impress your friends, family, coworkers, whoever! Your infused vodka can be stored on a shelf indefinitely (keep out of direct sunlight). It can be consumed neat, chilled, on the rocks, or in the form of a cocktail, etc. Try this recipe out:

2oz Orange+Rosemary+Mint 28 Mile Vodka

3/4oz fresh lemon juice

3/4oz simple syrup (equal parts sugar and H20)

Add ice

Shake & strain into a cocktail glass (if you don’t have shaker tins at home, an empty glass jar with a tight lid will do just fine)

Garnish with an orange peel, or a rosemary sprig, or a mint sprig, or all three! A splash of soda water would be a nice addition as well.

Dial back any of these ingredients as you see fit. Enjoy!

Non-alcoholic infusion by Jester Juice

What you’ll need:

-1 + liter sealable container

-one lemon

-two oz. sugar (or three truvias for a sugar free version)

-1-2 oz of fresh fruit (options can include strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc)

-1 liter cold water and Ice

Instructions:

In a 1+ liter sealable container, mix the juice of one lemon, sugar or truvia, and fresh fruit and pour 1 L of cold water and ice over and close container and shake well and enjoy!