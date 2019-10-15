× Jason Van Dyke formally resigns from Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — Jason Van Dyke has formally resigned from the Chicago Police Department.

Van Dyke, 40, stepped down last week ahead of formal termination proceedings before the Chicago Police Board, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Van Dyke was convicted in October 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the October 2014 slaying of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for second degree murder in the McDonald shooting.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer in 50 years to be convicted of murder for an on-duty incident. He shot McDonald 16 times after a truck driver called 911 to report McDonald in a locked truck lot near 41st Street and Pulaski Road. The 17-year-old was armed with a 3-inch knife and high on PCP.

Video of the shooting, which was released via court order in November 2015, sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.