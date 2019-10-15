Indiana & Michigan shorelines in for pounding Wednesday into Wed night as strong winds send 8 to 14 ft. waves ashore; November-level chill sweeps in—but 60s back by the weekend; tropical forecasters monitoring disturbance moving off Mexico possibly headed for Gulf Coast
