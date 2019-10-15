× Former property of John Wayne Gacy on the market

NORWOOD PARK, Ill. – A residence built on the land where John Wayne Gacy’s house once sat is now on the market, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The home was built in 1986 after Gacy’s ranch house was torn down in 1979 as authorities searched for his victims.

The three-bed, two-bathroom house is priced at $459,000.

According to the listing, it “features updated kitchen with eating area that overlooks huge backyard, separate dining room, living room and family room with beautiful two sided fireplace.”

Gacy’s body count totaled 33 and 29 victims were found on his property. Six remain unidentified.