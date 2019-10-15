Focus On Family: Authors & co-founders of Grown and Flown, the #1 Community for Parents of Teens and Young Adults
Lisa Heffernan & Mary Dell Harrington, AUTHORS and Co-founders of Grown and Flown, the #1 Community for Parents of Teens and Young Adults
Event:
Tuesday, October 15th @ 7:00 p.m.
New Trier High School
Family Action Network Event
7:00 PM CT
New Trier High School Northfield Campus (Cornog Auditorium) – 7 Happ Rd., Northfield
https://www.familyactionnetwork.net/events/grown-flown-how-to-support-your-teen-stay-close-as-a-family-and-raise-independent-adults/
https://www.familyactionnetwork.net/